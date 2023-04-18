Eva Longoria's Son Santiago Squeezes Between Her and José 'Pepe' Bastón in Rare Family Photo

Eva Longoria shared the adorable family photo as she praised Bastón as a husband and dad on his birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 18, 2023 10:33 AM
eva longoria
Eva Longoria and husband José 'Pepe' Bastón with son Santiago, 4. Photo: eva longoria/instagram

Eva Longoria is sharing a rare glimpse at her family on a special occasion.

On Friday, the actress, 47, shared a photo of son Santiago Enrique, 4, adorably sandwiched between herself and husband José "Pepe" Bastón as they celebrated Bastón's 55th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the best dad, family man and husband anyone could ask for! 💗," she captioned the shot celebrating her husband of six years, who is also dad to three older children from previous relationships.

In February, Longoria shared a photo on Instagram from behind the scenes of a project, where Santiago reached up for his mom as she sits in a chair, getting glam.

Longoria and her son made funny faces at one another as Santiago tried to wrap his arms around his mom as she sat in front of a vanity.

"A bond like no other 👩‍👦💕," she captioned the sweet behind-the-scenes shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNrLBRLpQV/. Eva Longoria Baston/Instagram
Eva Longoria with son Santiago. Eva Longoria Baston/Instagram

In October 2020, Longoria opened up about her parenting experience on an episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, saying that she's "never going to tell someone how to parent."

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,' " said the actress.

"I am in no way an expert of being a mom," she declared.

Longoria added that she's grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she told Faris. "So we all chip in and get it done."

