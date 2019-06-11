Eva Longoria Says Her Son's First Birthday Party Is Going to Be 'Bigger Than Our Wedding'

Like many new parents, Eva Longoria vowed she’d be a low-key mom. But the joy of son Santiago Enrique‘s approaching 1-year birthday has gotten the best of her.

“I swore I wasn’t going to be that mom and have a crazy big birthday party but cut to now — it’s bigger than our wedding,” Longoria told PEOPLE on Monday night in Miami, during the premiere of her new ABC show Grand Hotel at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel (where the pilot was filmed).

She goes on to joke, “It will be black-tie optional. But we’re doing his baptism and his birthday at the same time — that’s why it’s so big.”

Longoria’s little guy actually attended the premiere himself, as “he never misses a party,” proclaims the proud mom, 44.

During the screening, the star and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón stood quietly in the back of the ballroom, holding their son while he played with a rattle and cheered on the episode with his own coos and giggles.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

At one point, Longoria — dressed in a stunning one-shoulder, floor-length black gown — pulled out a bottle and fed her son.

Eva Longoria (L) and José "Pepe" Bastón with son Santiago MEGA

But Santi isn’t the only “baby” the former Desperate Housewives star recently delivered. “I was pregnant with Santi and Grand Hotel, I was pregnant with both,” she jokes of the provocative drama, which she executive produced and is set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach, Florida.

Longoria clearly takes caretaking very seriously — both for herself and the world as a whole. As one of the founders of the Time’s Up movement, she sees both progress that has been made and what still needs to be accomplished.

“The thing we are most successful with at Time’s Up is having a global conversation about it. We made the conversation at the forefront of every country, every workplace, across all industries,” she says of their initial efforts.

Eva Longoria David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

“The fact that we pulled that out of the dark, this thing that every woman experiences in her life — this harassment,” Longoria adds.

And she has clear goals for the future: “Just that conversation and creating global awareness was important. And things are changing, but we really can’t be fatigued by the fight that’s still ahead.”

Grand Hotel — starring Demián Bichir, Roselyn Sánchez, Denyse Tontz and Bryan Craig — premieres Monday on ABC at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST, right after The Bachelorette.