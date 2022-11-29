Eva Longoria Calls Mini-Me Son Santiago, 4, Her 'Favorite Person' in Sweet Beachside Photo

Eva Longoria is all smiles with her little boy.

The actress, 47, shared an adorable photo with her son Santiago Enrique, 4, on Instagram Monday featuring the mother-son pair posing together in front of a scenic beach.

In the sweet snap, Longoria holds Santiago as he cups his mom's face and they smile with their cheeks touching one another. Santiago wears a pair of water shoes, bathing suit bottoms and a hoodie while his mom looks chic in a brown athleisure sweatsuit.

"Mi persona favorita 💕," wrote Longoria, which translates from Spanish to "my favorite person."

The Desperate Housewives star shares son Santiago with husband José "Pepe" Bastón. He is Longoria's first child and joined Bastón's three other children from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, Longoria shared another cute photo on Instagram with her son while dining outside in a city square.

The sweet snap shows the actress laughing and resting her nose on her son's forehead while Santiago giggles and looks up at Longoria.

"Daily dose of giggles and forehead kisses ❣️10/10 recommend," she captioned the shot.

In October 2020, Longoria opened up about her parenting experience on an episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, saying that she's "never going to tell someone how to parent."

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,' " said the actress. "I am in no way an expert of being a mom."

Longoria added that she's grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she told Faris. "So we all chip in and get it done."