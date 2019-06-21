When Santi Met Mickey! Eva Longoria Celebrates Her Son's First Birthday with Disneyland Trip

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago at Disneyland Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty

It was one magical birthday for Santiago Enrique!

Eva Longoria‘s baby boy turned 1 on June 19, and the mother-son duo celebrated his first yearly age milestone with a trip to — where else? — the Happiest Place on Earth.

In a pair of photos Longoria, 44, shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, she is holding baby Santi as the youngster sports a huge smile, excitedly grasping hands with Mickey Mouse himself. In the background sits Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Not to be missed? Santi’s adorable outfit, which included a T-shirt with a design make to look like a gray vest and red necktie, featuring a print of the Mouse himself on the front.

“Can’t think of a better way to celebrate my baby’s 1st birthday! Disneyland!!!!” the actress captioned her post. “Thank you to everyone @disneyland who helped make this day special, but especially to this guy here, MICKEY!! #Disneyland #BirthdayBoy 🥰”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago at Disneyland Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Image zoom Eva Longoria's Instagram Story Eva Longoria/Instagram

RELATED: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Brings His Whole Family Out for Day at Disneyland

The family’s fun-filled trip came one day after his birthday on Wednesday, when Longoria shared two posts on Instagram to wish Santi many happy returns, as well as a collection of throwback photographs to her Instagram Story showing some of her son’s first moments of life, in the hospital.

“When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! 😩,” the Grand Hotel producer captioned a mother-son photo on her feed. “This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.”

“Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!” she continued. “Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Takes Saint and North to Disneyland — See the Cute Mommy-and-Me Snaps

It’s unclear whether Longoria and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón have thrown the official bash to mark their son’s first birthday yet, but as she promised earlier this month, it will be an affair to remember.

“I swore I wasn’t going to be that mom and have a crazy big birthday party but cut to now — it’s bigger than our wedding,” the star told PEOPLE during the premiere of her new ABC show Grand Hotel at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami (where the pilot was filmed).

“It will be black-tie optional,” she went on to joke. “But we’re doing his baptism and his birthday at the same time — that’s why it’s so big.”