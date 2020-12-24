Eva Longoria Cuddles Up to Son Santiago, 2½, in Loving Holiday Photo: 'Merry Christmas Eve!'

Santa Santi!

Eva Longoria is getting into the Christmas spirit alongside her 2½-year-old son Santiago Enrique, as shown in an adorable snapshot of the pair shared to her Instagram feed on Thursday.

Longoria, 45, and Santi are cuddled up close for the photo op, wearing what appears to be matching red long johns as they nearly touch noses.

"Merry Christmas Eve! 🎄🎅🏽🤶🏽🎄," the Desperate Housewives alum wrote to accompany the picture.

Longoria has been open about her parenting ups and downs since she welcomed Santi, her only child with husband José "Pepe" Bastón, in June 2018.

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,'" said the actress. "I am never going to tell someone how to parent. ... I am in no way an expert of being a mom."

Longoria is grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she told Faris, 44. "So we all chip in and get it done."

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Shares Adorable New Photo of Her Son Santiago: "Sunday Mood"

As of April, Longoria was spending time at home in Los Angeles with her husband and son amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling PEOPLE, "I'm lucky 'cause my son is so little."

"He's not in school yet and he's not quite a baby, so he's just in the sweet spot of 'has no idea what's going on' and just loves that mom and dad are home all day long," she added.

The Overboard actress explained that she was doing everything she could to keep her son's day full of activities, but that it didn't always go according to plan.

"I am like tiger mom," she admitted. "I have his whole day planned, like we're going to paint in the morning for an hour and then we're going to do flashcards and we're going to do the alphabet."