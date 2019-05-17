Beach Baby! Eva Longoria and Son Santiago Pose on the Sand for Smiley Photo Shoot at Cannes

Santiago Enrique is having a blast in Cannes — but he’s not the biggest fan of the beach.

Eva Longoria‘s adorable 10-month-old baby boy has accompanied his mama to the French Riviera city for its annual film festival, where the mother-son duo took some time out to pose for a sweet beach photo shoot together.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story this week, the 44-year-old actress and L’Oréal brand ambassador could be seen helping Santiago stand up on the sand as waves lapped against the shore.

The youngster was noticeably hesitant in a clip Longoria captioned “Santi hates the sand,” reaching up toward his mom until she picked him up and lifted him into the air, giving him a big kiss.

“My ray of sunshine! #Santi #Cannes,” the proud mom wrote on her Instagram feed, sharing a more smiley shot of herself holding her son.

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago Eva Longoria/Instagram

Other clips showed Santiago crawling around their hotel room while wearing a houndstooth-print onesie, and taking his first trip to the Promenade de la Croisette with his mom.

“Santi’s first time on the Croisette,” Longoria told the camera in a sunny, selfie-style video as she held her son in a front carrier. As he waved his arms around excitedly, the actress encouraged him, saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!”

Before her sweet beach photo session, Longoria stepped out for the festival’s opening night on Tuesday, walking the red carpet in a pink dress by Alberta Ferretti, and rocked a sparkly white jumpsuit by the same designer for the Rocketman Gala Party.

Longoria paired a lace shirt with cutout detailing with a white blazer, gold pants and metallic sandals at the Kering Women in Motion Talk, and walked the Rocketman premiere red carpet in a sparkly embellished curve-hugging gown and de Grisogono earrings.

Image zoom Eva Longoria and son Santiago Eva Longoria/Instagram

Image zoom Eva Longoria's son Santiago

The Desperate Housewives alum previously opened up about how Santiago — her first child, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón — accompanies his mama everywhere she goes.

“He is with me all of the time!” Longoria told PEOPLE of her baby boy earlier this month. “If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he’s in meetings with me. He’s always with me.”

“I have a photo shoot right after this and he’s with me in the photo shoot,” the actress added. “It’s incorporating him in my life and everything that I do. I think women do it all the time, every day.”