Eva Longoria Marks Son Santiago's First Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photos from the Hospital

Happy first birthday, Santiago Enrique!

Eva Longoria‘s baby boy turned 1 on Wednesday, when his superstar mama shared two posts on Instagram to wish Santi many happy returns, as well as a collection of throwback photographs to her Instagram Story showing some of her son’s first moments of life, in the hospital.

First, the Grand Hotel producer, 44, shared an image of herself baring her belly in just a Calvin Klein bra-and-shorts set, writing over the top of it, “This was me last year / day before hospital!”

“One year ago!” Longoria then captioned a snapshot of a newborn baby Santi, swaddled and wearing a hat as he lay in his tiny hospital bed.

Other photos showed Santiago cuddling with his mama (“It all went by too fast!” she wrote atop one) and more, including one of him sporting an open-mouthed grin. “Always smiling, even at 5 days old!” Longoria wrote.

The proud mom also shared a solo snap of Santi enjoying a snack to her Instagram feed, after a mother-son photograph featuring the duo smiling at each other.

“When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! 😩,” Longoria captioned the latter photo. “This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.”

“Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!” the actress continued. “Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby! 🎂🎂🎂”

It’s unclear whether the star and husband José “Pepe” Bastón have celebrated at an official bash to mark their son’s first yearly age milestone yet, but as Longoria promised in a conversation with PEOPLE earlier this month, it’s sure to be an affair to remember.

“I swore I wasn’t going to be that mom and have a crazy big birthday party but cut to now — it’s bigger than our wedding,” she said during the premiere of her new ABC show Grand Hotel at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami (where the pilot was filmed).

She went on to joke, “It will be black-tie optional. But we’re doing his baptism and his birthday at the same time — that’s why it’s so big.”