Eva Longoria Shares Adorable New Photo of Her Son Santiago: 'Sunday Mood'

Eva Longoria‘s son, Santiago “Santi” Enrique Bastón, has reached maximum cuteness, with the help of a cuddly stuffed panda bear.

The actress, 44, shared a snapshot of her 17-month-old, dressed in an all-white onesie, laying on the floor while curled-up with a plush panda.

“Sunday Mood 💭💭💭,” Longoria captioned the sweet post.

Inside what appears to be a playroom stocked other fluffy animals and another giant panda, the toddler glances upward past the camera lens for the photo, as if he’s daydreaming — or trying to hold the perfect pose for his mom.

Longoria welcomed baby Santi, her first child, in June of last year. The actress shares her son with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, who also has three children from a previous marriage.

Following Santi’s birth, the happy couple shared the first image of their newborn with Hola, saying at the time, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

The newborn became camera-ready from the get-go, gracing the cover of Hola! USA‘s magazine with his mother at just 6 weeks old.

“It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” the former Desperate Housewives star said of her son in the feature, which was shot at Longoria’s Los Angeles home “in between taking stops to breastfeed her little one.”

Despite not becoming a first-time mom until age 43, Longoria previously said her son entered her life at just the right time.

“He was meant to be with me at this stage in my life,” she said in a cover interview for Parents Latina‘s August/September 2019 issue. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much — even though it doesn’t seem that way!”

The mom also opened up about taking Santi on set with her and having him right by her side. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping,” she admitted. “You do it and get it done.”