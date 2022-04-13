Eva Longoria Says She and Son Santiago, 3½, Are 'Ready' for Summer: 'Where Are You?'

Eva Longoria is enjoying some fun in the sun — with her son!

The actress, 47, who attended Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend in Palm Beach, shared a sweet photo with 3½-year-old Santiago Enrique Bastón at a restaurant after what appeared to be a day in the sand.

"Summer where are you?" Longoria captioned the photo, in which she wore a simple white one-piece bathing suit while Santi sported a blue and green paisley matching pants set. "We are ready!!!!"

Longoria welcomed Santi with her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón, in June 2018. The Desperate Housewives alum announced the birth of their son, who weighed in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., in Hola saying, "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."

Santiago joined Bastón's three other children from a previous relationship. He is Longoria's first child.

Ten months after his birth, the actress revealed she and her son were practically inseparable. "He is with me all of the time!" Longoria told PEOPLE at the time. "If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he's in meetings with me. He's always with me."

Longoria explained that she was "incorporating him in my life and everything that I do," adding: "I think women do it all the time, every day."

"I am not special," Longoria noted. "Women balance work and family all the time, and I am just one of those many women."

In October 2020, she opened up about her parenting experience on an episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, saying that she's "never going to tell someone how to parent."

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,' " said the actress. "I am in no way an expert of being a mom."

Longoria added that she's grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.