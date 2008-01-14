Eva Longoria says baby 'bump' was just bloat

Recent photos of Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria sporting what appeared to be the early stages of a baby bump were actually showing what was the after-effects of a large lunch, Eva says. The 32-year-old admits that she’s gained weight lately, and says its the Hollywood writers strike that is to blame.

Eva married NBA player Tony Parker in July. She revealed recently that the two disagree on a timeline for having a baby, and elaborated on her rationale for holding off on becoming pregnant.

Source: OK!

