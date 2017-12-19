Eva Longoria is expecting her first child with husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón

Eva Longoria is pregnant — with a baby boy!

The former Desperate Housewives star, 42, is expecting her first child with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The actress is four months along with a son.

Bastón, 49, is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. The couple, who began dating in 2013 and were engaged in Dubai in December 2015, were married in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico. The star-studded party even included a fireworks display.

Eva Longoria and José Antonio Baston in 2015

Eva Longoria at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2017 on Dec. 6

In May, the parents-to-be celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival. “I never thought I would get married again. It’s him, he makes it all worth it,” Longoria told PEOPLE during the French Riviera soirée. (The actress had previously been married twice.)

“I’m not a fan of marriage; I like being married to him,” she added. “He surprised me at dinner with a beautiful gift and a song and a singer it was just amazing.”

Back in summer 2015, the former star of NBC’s comedy Telenovela spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of having children shortly after she announced her engagement.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” Longoria said. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Eva Longoria with husband José Baston in Beverly Hills on Oct. 13, 2017

Though this is the first child for Longoria, the baby will have older-sibling guidance: He will join Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria said of Bastón’s kids in 2015, adding that while a baby isn’t a must-have for the new family she’s building with Bastón one would be “icing on the cake.”

“I don’t feel like we are lacking because we don’t have a baby,” she added.

Longoria and Baston were most recently spotted together at Serena Williams‘ wedding to Alexis Ohanian in November in New Orleans.

And that same month, the actress made a solo appearance when she co-hosted the Global Gift Gala to raise funds for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Mexico.