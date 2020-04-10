Eva Longoria on Parenting During Coronavirus Social Distancing: 'All Planning Goes out the Door'

Image zoom Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria is spending time at home in Los Angeles with husband José “Pepe” Bastón and their 22-month-old son, Santiago, amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’m lucky cause my son is so little, he’s not in school yet and he’s not quite a baby so he’s just in the sweet spot of ‘has no idea what’s going on’ and just loves that Mom and Dad are home all day long,” the Desperate Housewives actress tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Longoria, 45, says she is doing everything to keep her son’s day full of activities, but that it doesn’t always go according to plan.

“I am like tiger mom,” she admits. “I have like his whole day planned, like we’re going to paint in the morning for an hour and then we’re going to do flashcards and we’re going to do the alphabet. Then he’ll find a box and play with that for five hours, and I’m like, okay, all my planning goes out the door.”

RELATED: Celebrate Eva Longoria’s Birthday with Adorable Photos of Her and Son Santiago

Longoria recognizes she is in a very fortunate position and appreciates the work of those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Image zoom

“There’s so many people that are doing really amazing work,” she says. “I mean, obviously the healthcare workers and doctors and nurses and everybody in the hospital, but our farm workers who are keeping the food system going, the restaurant workers who have lost their job and trying to stay afloat by doing takeout only. Anytime we can support our local businesses and our small businesses here where Pepe and I are, we try to do it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria on How Desperate Housewives’ Global Success Inspired Her to Start Her Foundation

The director and activist also hopes people take time to be grateful.

“I think people aren’t recognizing the work of the farm workers enough because our stores are still stocked, they’re still in the fields,” Longoria says. “There’s just such a great appreciation for everybody who is still working, as well as a call to please stay at home and flatten the curve. A community effort to really come out of this as better people.”

According to data compiled by The New York Times, there have been more than 463,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,695 deaths in the United States, as of April 10.

RELATED: Find Out What Eva Longoria Wanted to Be When She Grew Up — It Wasn’t an Actress

Longoria is still keeping busy with the release of her new Quibi comedy Flipped, co-starring Kaitlin Olson, Will Forte and Andy Garcia as Longoria’s husband.

“This was a fun opportunity for me,” she says about the show. “It’s not often you get to go and just play, and we got to just go and play. We had no cares in the world.”

Next, Longoria will direct and star in the workplace comedy 24-7 alongside Kerry Washington. She will also direct Fox Searchlight’s FLAMIN’ HOT, a biopic about Richard Montañez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who started out as a janitor at the Frito-Lay factory before creating the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and becoming a wildly successful businessman.

Flipped is now available on Quibi.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.