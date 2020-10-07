Eva Longoria reveals what question directed at moms she thinks "makes other women feel 'less than' sometimes"

Eva Longoria Says Mom Shamers Are 'Real': 'I Am Never Going to Tell Someone How to Parent'

Eva Longoria has a message for fellow moms: You do you.

Chatting with Anna Faris for Monday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, the Desperate Housewives alum opens up about how she has felt guilty in comparison to other moms while raising her son Santiago Enrique, 2.

"You just figure it out," she says of juggling motherhood with work and other obligations. But "since I've become a mom," adds Longoria, 45, "[I've noticed] the mom shamers of the world are real."

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,' " says the actress.

"I am never going to tell someone how to parent," Longoria insists. "I am in no way an expert of being a mom."

Longoria believes that "even answering" the question of, "How do you do it all?" can be all it takes to make "other women feel 'less than' sometimes" — herself included.

"I'll hear women go, 'Oh my God, it's great, blah blah blah.' And I'm like, 'Oh, gosh, she has it together. Maybe I'm not doing something right,' " says the Overboard actress.

But Longoria is grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she tells Faris, 43. "So we all chip in and get it done."

Having returned to work weeks after giving birth to her first child in June 2018, Longoria arguably makes balancing motherhood and a career look easy.

But the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress admitted it's anything but in a cover story for Parents magazine's August 2019 issue, where she and her then-1-year-old son posed for an adorable photo shoot and Longoria opened up about how life has changed in all aspects since she became a mom.

"Going back to work was hard. Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping," she said — but, "You just do it and get it done."