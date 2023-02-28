Eva Longoria Hugs Son Santiago, 4, as She Gets Glam in Rare Photo: 'Bond Like No Other'

Eva Longoria was joined behind the scenes on a project by son Santiago Enrique, 4

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 28, 2023 03:43 PM
Eva Longoria with son Santiago. Photo: Eva Longoria Baston/Instagram

Eva Longoria loves sharing special moments with her little boy.

The star's 4-year-old son Santiago Enrique reaches up for his mom as she sits in a chair, getting glam, in a picture the actress, 47, shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Longoria and her son make funny faces at one another as Santiago tries to wrap his arms around his mom as she sits in front of a vanity.

"A bond like no other 👩‍👦💕," she captioned the sweet behind-the-scenes shot.

The Desperate Housewives star shares son Santiago with husband José "Pepe" Bastón. He is Longoria's first child and joined Bastón's three other children from a previous relationship.

Eva Longoria son Santiago
Eva Longoria Instagram

In October 2020, Longoria opened up about her parenting experience on an episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, saying that she's "never going to tell someone how to parent."

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,' " said the actress.

"I am in no way an expert of being a mom," she declared.

Eva Longoria with her son Santiago
Eva Longoria Instagram

Longoria added that she's grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she told Faris. "So we all chip in and get it done."

