Beaming Eva Longoria Enjoys a 'Lazy' Sunday While Holding Newborn Son Santiago in Her Arms

Kick back and relax!

As she celebrated the end of the week, Eva Longoria enjoyed a restful day alongside her 2-month-old son Santiago Enrique.

“Lazy Kinda Sunday,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 43, wrote alongside a sweet photo from their mother-son bonding session, adding both a sun and beach umbrella emoji.

In the adorable image, Longoria looks off into a distance while lounging outside with her baby boy cradled in her arms.

Earlier this week, baby Santiago got a chance to hang out with Mario Lopez, who couldn’t help but marvel about just how cute his friend’s child looked.

“This is some of your best work @EvaLongoria…” the Saved by the Bell alum captioned the snap, adding, “#Santiago #BabyBaston #LoveHim #TíoMario.”

Since welcoming her baby boy — and first child — on June 19, the proud mama has been raving about motherhood.

“Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá,” she wrote earlier this month alongside a photo of the pair snuggling up together, before apologizing to her fans for the lack of cute baby photos on her Instagram account.

“I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious!” she added. “He’s more than I could have ever asked for!”

Earlier this month, the actress opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to go back to work after almost two months of being with her son “day and night.”

After calling that period of time “the best seven weeks of my life,” she explained that the transition is all about balance.

“As I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?’ ” Longoria explained. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things.’ And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ Every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”