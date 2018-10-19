Eva Longoria is loving being a mom to son Santiago!

The actress, 43, gushed about parenthood on Thursday in honor of her baby boy turning 4 months old, and shared new photos of adorable Santiago Enrique.

“My little angel is 4 months old today! It’s going by too fast!” the mother of one said on Instagram.

“I still look at Santi and wonder how my body created and nourished this little bundle of love! Truly a miracle! From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before. Happy 4month Birthday mi Santi precioso!!!” added Longoria, who welcomed her son with husband José “Pepe” Baston on June 19.

Longoria’s famous friends also congratulated Santiago on turning 4 months old.

“He’s very sweet,” Jessica Alba commented, while Melanie Griffith wrote: “OMG! He’s so adorable and so big! So fast!”

Longoria has continued to share updates on her new life as a mom with her fans and followers, including returning to work.

The mother-son pair has been in Australia, where Longoria has been shooting the live-action Dora The Explorer movie.

Months after giving birth, the star hit the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. While Santiago sat this event out, he did join his famous mom when she returned to work in August on the set of ABC’s upcoming show Grand Hotel, which she is executive producing.

“First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston,” the star captioned a photo of Santiago in her office.

“As I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?’” Longoria told Entertainment Tonight about the transition of going back to work. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things.’ And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ Every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”