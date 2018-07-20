Eva Longoria Asks Chrissy Teigen for Her Advice on the 'Official Hairstyle of Breastfeeding'

Eva Longoria is exploring her beauty options.

The actress and new mom looks blissful in a new selfie she posted to Instagram Friday, where she’s holding her 4-week-old son Santiago Enrique skin-to-skin while her hair is swept into a loose updo.

Longoria, 43, must have just finished nursing the adorable newborn, who’s snoozing on his mom’s chest, because she has a related question for fellow new mom Chrissy Teigen.

“Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? 😂 I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston 👶🏻” the star captioned her post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Celebrates Breastfeeding: My “Body Nourishes and Comforts My Child”

Teigen, 32, makes sense as a go-to expert on breastfeeding, despite her challenges! Earlier this week, the model and cookbook author — who welcomed her second child, son Miles Theodore, nine weeks ago — chronicled an attempt at rescuing some of her breast milk that had spilled onto a table.

Laughed Teigen as she used a syringe and a scoop to shovel as much liquid as possible back into its bottle, “We’re trying!” she says. “I got some!”

Lamented the star in the tweet itself, “I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies,” adding in another video, “I spilled my breast milk … and this is how important it is in this house.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Infant Son Hayes in a Target Dressing Room



Longoria has likewise been candid about some of the more difficult aspects of new motherhood — like getting into a work/life-balance routine with baby Santiago.

“First photo shoot after pregnancy! 😱 Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breastfeed and work around Santiago’s schedule,” the Overboard actress wrote earlier this month to accompany an image in which she’s posing alongside photographer Bernardo Doral in a black-and-gold robe.