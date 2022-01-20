Eva Amurri and Son Major, 5, Launch Adorable Makeup Tutorial Series: 'Serving Lewks'

Eva Amurri shared that she and her son Major, 5, are starting a new video series, "Makeup By Major"

Eva Amurri has the next YouTube makeup sensation on her hands.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old star shared an adorable video of her 5-year-old son Major James doing her makeup for a tutorial.

"Oh hello! Right now I'm going to put on makeup for my mom!" Major sweetly begins the tutorial.

In the nearly 17-minute long video, Major takes charge with a step-by-step explanation of his process while giving his mother a full face of makeup. Amurri helps him along the way as he uses several products to achieve his "shimmery" look.

Amurri and Major said they will post more videos together as part of a new series, "Makeup By Major."

"All I want to say is … call us and we can do another video," Major says after commending his own work. "It'll be good!"

"Every YouTube Makeup Sensation has to start somewhere! 😜🎨👨‍🎨💄💋" Amurri captioned the post. "Introducing: Makeup By Major! A video series serving LEWKS galore, lots of tips, and a phone-your-mom-for-help feature. 🤣🤣🤣 Like and comment for what you wanna see next! ☺️ #HappilyEvaafter#MakeupByMajor"

She later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the mother-son duo posing after Major did his own makeup as well. "Faces by Major coming soon…" Amurri wrote.

The Happily Eva After blogger then joked in a video asking her followers how long she should "live with this glam" before washing her face.

Earlier in the day, Amurri — who is also mom to daughter Marlowe Mae, 7, and son Mateo Antoni, 21 months — shared photos of Major on her Instagram Story after she painted his nails.

"This guy very sweetly asked for his nails done today," she wrote alongside a photo showing off his multi-colored nails, which she says he picked himself.