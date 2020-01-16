Eva Amurri 'Sobbed' in Her Car After Dropping Kids Off at Ex Kyle Martino's Home Amid Divorce

Eva Amurri is getting used to coparenting and the ups and downs that come with it.

In a new update on her blog, Happily Eva After, the soon-to-be mother of three got candid about the past few months of adjusting to coparenting with her estranged husband Kyle Martino amid their recent divorce.

While the actress and blogger says she is “really proud” of the former couple’s progress with the new lifestyle, she admitted that it was not easy for her in the beginning.

“Kyle had the kids for the first time at his apartment right around the holidays. It was extremely emotional for me to drop them off– not because they hadn’t spent time with just him before (they had, of course), but because it seemed like such a big milestone in the life of our divorce,” Amurri, 34, shared.

“That first weekend ‘away’ from me felt so big to me– sad and strange,” she added. “Kyle was really kind about it, and helped me through– sending me photos and videos of the kids nonstop. I sobbed in the car on the drive home, and texted some girlfriends some very dramatic things about my heart being left behind in Brooklyn.”

RELATED: Pregnant Eva Amurri Talks ‘Emotional Decision’ to Restore Her Maiden Name amid Divorce

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, when Amurri — who shares son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5 with Martino and is currently pregnant with their third child — finally made it home after the tearful drop-off, she recognized the positives of their new situation.

“I got home, I listened to the silence in my house, drew a bath, and started feeling A LOT better. I ended up taking it easy for two days and really resting– and by the time I got them back, I felt like a new woman and a better Mom,” she wrote. “Since I have the kids the majority of the time in our new arrangement, I do get pretty burnt out. Mornings and school prep every day alone, and bed and bath time every night alone can take it out of me, especially while pregnant. It’s nice to have a little break sometimes to rest.”

And the That’s My Boy star revealed that the transition wasn’t easy on her children either, admitting that their daughter was “a little anxious” during the first overnight.

Image zoom Eva Amurri and family Eva Amurri/ Instagram

“[Marlowe] had a momentary FaceTime meltdown while she was there, but overall they did great and had a really fun time with Dad,” Amurri reassured her fans. “I think as we settle more in to our new normal routine, things will even out beautifully and the kids will start to look forward to the change of scenery.”

RELATED: Eva Amurri on Heartbreaking Moment She Told Kids About the Divorce: We ‘Experienced Some Refusal’

Overall, the expectant mother said communication has been extremely important for her and Martino, 38, who is an NBC Sports analyst.

“Both of our priorities that the kids are happy, healthy, and feel safe– and that their world is as full of love and support as possible,” she wrote. “When we have disagreements we always come back to that focus and re-evaluate.”

Image zoom Eva Amurri and ex-husband Kyle Martino with kids Julia D'Agostino

The pair announced their split in November and have both been open on social media about the ups and downs of co-parenting and realities of going through a divorce while having children together and expecting another.

They have both also made it repeatedly clear that their children are their priority, spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together with their kids after Martino moved out of the family home.

Last week, Amurri revealed that she had decided to restore her maiden name, describing it as an “emotional decision but an empowering one.”

“I’m looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings,” she wrote.