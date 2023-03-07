Eva Amurri Shows Son Mateo, 2, Playing with Makeup and Urges Those Who Object to Unfollow Her

"Let's all take a cue from our children, who embrace their interests fully, without shame," she wrote, addressing followers

Published on March 7, 2023 01:26 PM
Eva Amurri's son Mateo. Photo: Eva Amurri/instagram

Eva Amurri shared a playful moment with her son, never expecting to receive backlash for it.

On Monday, the mom of three shared videos on her Instagram Story of her youngest, 2-year-old son Mateo, playing with makeup in front of a cosmetic mirror. The toddler first smudges some highlighter on his face, moving it across his forehead with a beauty blender.

"Some early morning makeup application," she captioned the first video. Mateo then moved on to lipstick, carefully applying it in the mirror.

Amurri wrote, "He's actually so good at putting lipstick on."

After receiving criticism on the app for letting her son play with makeup, Amurri shared a follow-up video, saying, "Before I get started with my work day, this is your PSA to remind you that if my son's putting makeup on makes you upset or uncomfortable, I'm probably not the best follow for you."

Later, she shared a clip of herself throwing up a peace sign and smiling hard, writing, "Life is too short not to live your happiness, friends."

"Let's all take a cue from our children, who embrace their interests fully, without shame," she concluded.

Amurri shares Mateo and Major, 6, as well as daughter Marlowe, 8, with ex Kyle Martino. Last month, Amurri and fiancé Ian Hock sweetly reenacted their Parisian engagement for her little ones.

Amurri — daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri — said that after Hock popped the question, they called the kids who were "SO excited" about the news.

"They wanted to know all the details. We told time we'd redo it for them when they came home," she wrote.

"This morning, we relived our engagement all over again, with our three favorite people, and it was so dreamy. This engagement isn't just ours, but theirs as well," she concluded her caption. "Feeling so grateful for this love ❤️."

