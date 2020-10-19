Eva Amurri Reunites with Ex Kyle Martino for Son Major’s 'Little Outdoor Family' Birthday Party

"He wanted a Polar Express celebration and boy did he get one," the mother of three shared

On Sunday, Eva Amurri reunited with ex-husband Kyle Martino to celebrate their son's 4th birthday with a Polar Express-themed party.

"Tomorrow is his actual birthday, but today we celebrated our sweet, sincere, and train-obsessed Major James turning F O U R with a little outdoor family party!" the Connecticut-based actress and mother of three, 35, wrote on Instagram. "He wanted a Polar Express celebration and boy did he get one 🤩🚂🥰❤️ Watching him so happy was a gift in itself."

Alongside the note she shared a sweet family photo of the former couple with their three children, including daughter Marlowe Mae, 6, and 6-month-old son Mateo Antoni.

This reunion is not the first for Amurri and Martino, 39, since their divorce earlier this year. Amurri previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Martino were legally single when they welcomed Mateo on March 13, revealing that they had finalized their divorce a month and a half earlier after deciding to split last year.

Since then, both have been candid with their fans about their new relationship as co-parents, and especially about how it was affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (In the beginning, Martino was staying in Amurri's studio on her Westport, Connecticut, property so they could social distance together as a family despite being separated.)

Martino recently told his fans in a social media post that he and Amurri have "never been happier" because they have "found 'our way.' "

"Our kids now see a genuine version of parents who love them, love each other & most importantly love themselves," the former pro soccer player said. "So in these challenging times I only offer this simple suggestion: Find you, and be it."

Amurri also shared that the pair were currently working on setting up Martino's house so that he can finally take the Mateo on the weekends with Marlowe Mae and Major James.

"The plan is that [Mateo] will be going soon for the weekends with Dad, but isn't going yet," she wrote in one of her latest posts on her Happily Eva After blog. "Kyle and I have decided to keep checking in with one another to see when we both feel ready for that — and we are gearing up to start in the next month or so."