Pregnant Eva Amurri Talks 'Emotional Decision' to Restore Her Maiden Name amid Divorce

Eva Amurri is making a change.

The actress and blogger, 34, announced on Wednesday that she will be restoring her maiden name amid her divorce from Kyle Martino.

“It’s EA to you, baby! ❤️👊🏼” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, which saw the mother of two — who is currently expecting her third child with Martino — posing in front of the mirror while wearing a hair clip spelling out her new initials in an image taken by photographer Julia D’Agostino.

“After a lot of thought, I decided to check the box with my divorce to restore my maiden name. It was a very emotional decision but an empowering one, and I’m looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings,” she wrote of the reason behind the change. “I’m also way in to celebrating with hair accessories.”

Continuing, Amurri moved to start a conversation with her fellow “divorced mamas,” asking them if they decided to restore their maiden name “or keep the same last name as your kiddos.”

“I firmly believe there is no ‘right’ way, but I think it’s so important to discuss these kinds of things to make others feel less alone,” she added.

The pair announced their split in November, sharing a family photo alongside son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

Since the announcement, both Amurri and her estranged husband, an NBC Sports analyst, have been open on social media about the ups and downs of co-parenting and realities of going through a divorce while having children together and expecting another.

They have both also made it clear that their children are their priority, spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together with their kids after Martino moved out of the family home.

Just before the new year, the third-time mom-to-be opened up about feeling “overwhelmed” amid the divorce proceedings.

“This is an extremely stressful time for me,” she said in an Instagram Story update, adding that she and Martino were “in the last mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical-nightmare aspects of it.”

“And I’ve had to tell about 20 people today that I’m getting divorced, which is not something that’s so fun to tell a stranger over and over again,” she added. “So I’m definitely in the real-life hard part of that.”