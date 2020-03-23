Eva Amurri Says Life Feels Like a 'Blur' One Week Postpartum During Coronavirus Pandemic

Parenting is not a 24/7 picnic one week postpartum during a pandemic — just ask Eva Amurri.

The actress and blogger, who welcomed son Mateo Antoni with ex-husband Kyle Martino on March 13, opened up on Instagram over the weekend about her days as of late, admitting things are a “blur” as the family figure out their new normal amid the spread of coronavirus and the addition of a new baby.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Amurri, 35, captioned a series of silly photographs featuring herself and her two older children: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5½. “My kids have watched a lot of screens this week/end and have eaten way less vegetables. Processed foods and ‘shortcuts’ abound. My house is a mess. Laundry is piling up. Trying to bless and release the feelings of inadequacy that all this gives me.”

She also gave a shout-out to Martino, 39, who has been self-isolating with them: “Feeling grateful to have @kylemartino here helping out and for my friends who keep checking in on me.”

“It’s a weird time to be Postpartum for sure,” Amurri said. “Yesterday I ‘overdid’ it and got really faint and started bleeding again pretty badly. It was a reminder to slow down and take it easy — that many things can wait and that I have to be tending to myself right now.”

Amurri confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that she and Martino were legally single when they welcomed Mateo, revealing that they finalized their divorce a month and a half ago. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the finalization occurred on Feb. 4.

Both parents have been sharing photos and videos on social media since the birth of their third child — a time in which Martino and Amurri have been practicing social distancing together with their kids at Amurri’s home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In two posts to Martino’s Instagram Story on Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst was seen holding his newborn close as little Mateo looked around with wide, seemingly curious eyes.

Atop one image, Martino added a banner GIF that read, “All you need is love.”

Also over the weekend, Amurri (who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon) shared a series of adorable photos of Mateo, celebrating some of his latest milestones at 1 week old.

“🌿One Week Old 🌿 (a day late … which is pretty good for a third kid 😆),” the mom of three joked on Instagram Saturday. “Mateo is eating like a champ, sleeping for 3-4 hour stretches, crying, pooping, hiccuping, and stealing our hearts with his big blue eyes ☺️.”

The Saved! actress also admitted that while she “knew we would love” her son “deeply, [she] didn’t know how quickly life would be unimaginable without him.”

“Soaking in the impermanence of all things Newborn, sniffing a lot of baby aroma, and thanking my lucky stars for this gift of a boy,” Amurri wrote, adding the hashtags, “#HappilyEvaAfter,” “#MateoAntoni” and “#OneWeekOld.”

