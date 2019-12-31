Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Feeling 'Overwhelmed' amid Divorce, Potential Gestational Diabetes

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino Eva Amurri/ Instagram

Eva Amurri Martino is getting candid about some big challenges in her life at the moment.

The actress, blogger and third-time mom-to-be opened up on her Instagram Story Monday to give her followers “a little life update,” starting by saying she had largely been absent from Instagram lately partly because she has been “trying to take some time off and spend some time with my kids.”

“The other reason is this is an extremely stressful time for me. [Husband Kyle Martino and I] are in the last mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical-nightmare aspects of it,” said Amurri Martino, 34. “So we’ve been spending all day today changing all the utilities into my name and putting them on new payments and all that kinda stuff, which is never fun. It’s basically like moving all over again.”

“And I’ve had to tell about 20 people today that I’m getting divorced, which is not something that’s so fun to tell a stranger over and over again,” she added. “So I’m definitely in the real-life hard part of that.”

“On top of that,” continued the Saved! star, “I just found out that I actually failed my first screener for gestational diabetes, so that was a big shock to me.”

“I passed this first one-hour one with both of my other pregnancies, so now I’m taking the three-hour test tomorrow and I’m more shaken up about it than I expected to be,” Amurri Martino explained. “I’m feeling so overwhelmed that the idea of dealing with gestational diabetes on top of everything else is really putting me over the edge.”

“But I do know a lot of people, personally, who didn’t pass the one-hour but did past the three-hour. So I’m trying to just not worry or be overwhelmed until I have to. So I’ll be sitting in the doctor’s office for, like, three and a half hours tomorrow morning,” she continued, laughing as she finished with a jovial, “Happy New Year!”

On Tuesday, Amurri Martino shared photos and video from the doctor’s office on her Story, giving a short tour of the space she was occupying for the time being and telling her followers, “Well, so far so good. They gave me a private room to relax in.”

Both Martino, 38, and Amurri Martino (who is pregnant with their third child, a son) announced the news of their split in November, sharing a family photo with their two kids: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

Since the announcement, both Amurri Martino and her estranged NBC Sports analyst husband have been open on social media about the ups and downs of co-parenting and realities of going through a divorce while having children together and expecting another.

The pair have also made it clear that Major and Marlowe are their priority, spending both Thanksgiving and Christmas together with their kids after Martino moved out of their family home.

As he announced he was moving out days after they revealed the news of their separation, Amurri Martino posted a photo of herself wearing a sentimental ring, which she received from her husband in October.

“It really doesn’t matter how good of friends you are and how ‘right’ the decision is — there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as [a] newly single mom of almost 3 kids,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days.”