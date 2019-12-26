Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino Spend Christmas Together with Kids amid Divorce

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino and her kids Eva Amurri/ Instagram

Christmas is all about family for Kyle and Eva Amurri Martino.

The estranged spouses — who are expecting their third child, a boy, and are already parents to son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5 — spent the Wednesday holiday together with their kids, watching them open gifts, posing for photos, making pasta for dinner and more.

Adorable footage on Amurri Martino’s Instagram Story shows the kids running out of their rooms excitedly on Christmas morning to see what Santa Claus left for them, while subsequent images and videos see Martino, 38, helping Major put together a toy car and Amurri Martino, 34, baring her third-trimester baby bump as she monitors the contents of a pan on the stove.

“Merry Christmas, from ours to yours! ❤️🙏🏼🎄,” the actress and blogger captioned an outdoor snap of herself and her kids, taken by Martino. “We’ve been having a really relaxed and slow one, just spending time the five of us.”

“It’s been awesome. And my house looks like a toy and trash bomb went off. And I’m not even mad about it 😂😆,” Amurri Martino added, topping off her post with the hashtags, “#HappyHolidays” and “#MerryChristmas.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kyle Martino (L) and son Major Eva Amurri/ Instagram

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino Eva Amurri/ Instagram

RELATED: Eva Amurri Martino on Heartbreaking Moment She Told Kids About the Divorce: We “Experienced Some Refusal”

The pair revealed the news of their split alongside a family photo with their kids on Nov. 15. “Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” the caption continued. “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship.”

Amurri Martino and Martino have remained on good terms amid their split. As the NBC Sports analyst announced he was moving out days later, the actress posted a photo of herself wearing a sentimental ring, which she received from her husband in October.

“It really doesn’t matter how good of friends you are and how ‘right’ the decision is — there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as newly single mom of almost 3 kids,” Amurri Martino wrote on Instagram. “I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days.”

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino's kids Eva Amurri Martino/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Lucas and His Ex-Wife Are “Bird-Nest” Co-Parenting Their Son After Divorce: “He Loves It”

Almost two weeks after announcing their split, Martino and Amurri Martino spent Thanksgiving together in Connecticut with their children. One day after the holiday, the mom-to-be shared a family selfie on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

“We pretty much had the Thanksgiving from Hell (Tummy bug extraordinaire 🤮) but the best day today. All five of us! The tree is decorated and the kids even picked out which half of the ornaments are going to their tree at Daddy’s house. Feeling lots of modern love this holiday season,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#DoLoveYourWay.”

Also during the holiday celebration, Amurri Martino — who is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon — quoted her daughter on Instagram Story, writing, “We had a great holiday with Dad!”

However, the actress and blogger also referenced the pair’s split when they were in close quarters together. “@kylemartino is still trying to torture me even in divorce,” Amurri Martino joked.