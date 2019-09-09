Eva Amurri Martino and Husband Kyle Martino Expecting Third Child: 'Most Exciting Collaboration Yet'

Baby No. 3 is on the way for Eva Amurri Martino!

The actress, 34, is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband, NBC Sports analyst Kyle Martino, she announced on Sunday in a surprise video on her blog, Happily Eva After.

The heartwarming two-and-a-half-minute clip — titled, “My Most Exciting Collaboration Yet!” — sees the mom-to-be and her husband laughing and playing with their son Major James, 2½, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5, during a maternity photo shoot.

“Sometimes the best things in life … are the most unexpected,” text over the video reads before Amurri Martino turns to the side and shows off her baby bump under her fitted gray dress. “Baby Martino / Coming Spring 2020.”

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!” Amurri continued in her blog post. “There is SO much more to say, and I am going to send out a newsletter later tonight with much more info and detail about all of this!”

“As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world,” she added.

Ahead of welcoming son Major in October 2016, Amurri Martino opened up in a blog for PEOPLE about her mixed feelings in adding another member to her family.

“I have fallen so deeply and acutely in love with my daughter that the idea of loving anybody or anything as much seems like a surefire impossibility,” she admitted. “I feel like all the care I had for anything else in the world has been concentrated by a hundred, siphoned from any other avenue and directed through a turbo jet from my heart into hers at level 10.”

“HOW ON EARTH AM I SUPPOSED TO FEEL THIS WITH ANOTHER BABY?” she added. “This is the question I keep asking myself, and one that actually terrifies me. Where will the extra love come from in my already Marlowe-dedicated heart?! Am I even capable of this kind of love times two? And most frighteningly: What if I’m not?”

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino and family Julia D’Agostino

The daughter of Susan Sarandon previously opened up about feeling like her family is complete, saying in a July 2017 blog post that Major being a boy “sealed the deal” on two kids for her and Martino, 38.

“The other thing that made it easy to decide was how utterly grateful we felt to have two healthy children. When we lost our second baby to miscarriage, it was devastating for both of us,” she wrote. “It took me a long time to get out of the depression that followed, and it wasn’t until Major was born that I was able to come full circle and accept the loss. I truly don’t know if I could go through that again.”

“But for me in this moment, there is a little catch in my throat when I realize that our family is complete — that there won’t be another one coming down the line with more swirling and twirling in my belly, a baby bump to rub or a tiny human to hold in our arms,” Amurri Martino added. “That ‘new beginnings’ part of our lives as a family is done.”

“Now is the time for raising each other up, grounding each other in love, growing together and exploring all that every other stage has to offer. But I’m having a hard time letting go.”