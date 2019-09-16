Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Reveals Sex of Third Child - and Why She's So Happy for Her Daughter

Another baby boy is on the way for Eva Amurri Martino!

The 34-year-old actress and lifestyle blogger is expecting a second son with husband Kyle Martino, she announced in a video titled “Gender Reveal!” and an accompanying blog post on Monday.

In photos from the big reveal, the mom-to-be, NBC Sports analyst Martino and their two kids — son Major James, 2½, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5 — gather around as Amurri Martino pops a balloon reading “BABY is a … ” and celebrate as blue and gold heart-shaped confetti pours out.

“I’m beyond thrilled, and feel this is the perfect combination for our family,” she writes. “I can’t wait to snuggle another little boyfriend, and I absolutely love that Marlowe is still my only girl. We love going on special ‘girls’ trips’ together and from the moment I got pregnant I was secretly hoping that those trips could remain just the two of us.”

“I also love that Major now gets to be the ‘Big’ to another boy,” Amurri Martino adds. “I can imagine him being such a gentle and caring big brother, and I love that this little man gets to learn from such a sweet soul. I always had a sense that another boy would complete our family.”

Image zoom Kyle and Eva Amurri Martino with their kids Kerry Heftman

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino and daughter Marlowe Kerry Heftman

Image zoom Major Martino Kerry Heftman

Amurri Martino writes that she got “the test results WAY earlier than I expected” — and that the couple decided on a balloon for the reveal as opposed to a cake like she had for Major because “I wanted all four of us to see the gender instantly, at the same time.”

But the big-sister-to-be couldn’t have cared less about whether she was getting a baby brother or sister at the end of the day. As the proud mom recalls, “When I asked Marlowe what she thought the baby was, her answer was ‘Do you mean what I want it to be, or what I think it is?’ LOL. Way to break it down, girl!”

“She decided she wanted it to be a girl, but she [thought] it was a boy. I asked her how she would feel if it turned out to be a boy like she thought it was,” Amurri Martino goes on. “Her response: ‘Oh Mom, it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl, it’s OUR BABY! That’s the best part!’ Oh Marlowe Mae, my teacher of teachers. I love her.”

“She has since also told me: ‘Mom, even if our baby is really ugly, we won’t care because it will look cute to us, and if anyone tell us it’s ugly we’ll just say ‘get out of here, this is the cutest baby in the entire world!’ ” she adds.

Image zoom Kyle and Eva Amurri Martino with their kids Kerry Heftman

Amurri Martino announced her pregnancy on Sept. 8 in a surprise video posted to her blog, Happily Eva After, titling the heartwarming two-and-a-half-minute clip, “My Most Exciting Collaboration Yet!”

The daughter of Susan Sarandon previously opened up about feeling like her family was complete, saying in a July 2017 blog post that Major being a boy “sealed the deal” on two kids for her and Martino, 38 — but she was still “having a hard time letting go.”

“When we lost our second baby to miscarriage, it was devastating for both of us,” Amurri Martino wrote. “It took me a long time to get out of the depression that followed, and it wasn’t until Major was born that I was able to come full circle and accept the loss. I truly don’t know if I could go through that again.”

“But for me in this moment, there is a little catch in my throat when I realize that our family is complete — that there won’t be another one coming down the line with more swirling and twirling in my belly, a baby bump to rub or a tiny human to hold in our arms,” she added.