The actress and lifestyle blogger and Kyle Martino are expecting a sibling for daughter Marlowe Mae in the fall

Baby Boy on the Way for Kyle and Eva Amurri Martino

Her happily ever after continues!

Eva Amurri Martino is pregnant and expecting a son with husband Kyle Martino in the fall, she announced Tuesday on her lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After.

In a post titled “Exciting News!” the actress and lifestyle blogger shared a snapshot of her holding her shirt up as future big sister, 20-month-old Marlowe Mae,plants a kiss on her mama’s bare belly.

“It is with so much joy, crazy excitement, and immense gratitude that Kyle, Marlowe and I would like to announce we are expecting a new addition to our family this fall!” Amurri Martino, 31, writes.

Kyle Martino/HappilyEvaAfter.com



“We feel so lucky to be celebrating this special gift. Kyle and I can’t wait to watch what a funny and loving big sister Marlowe will be, and we are cherishing our last months with her as the sole center of our universe.”

She adds, “Aaaaand, because we have no patience and don’t expect you to either, we would also like to tell you that we are expecting A BABY BOY!!! Our minds are all blown. A boy! As sometimes happens after you have experience with only one child, I think I had convinced myself that my particular baby factory only produced children of the female variety. Well… turns out that the universe was pushing for a little man to join our mix and we all are just so excited!”

Their happiness comes after a heartbreaking August announcement that they had experienced a miscarriage when Amurri Martino was nine weeks pregnant.

“I didn’t really know how I was going to feel about sharing, I just knew I felt really strongly about sharing it. I couldn’t have known how healing it was going to be,” she later told PEOPLE.

As far as the future? “I think I want to have two kids, maybe three. We’ll see,” she said at the time. “You never know where life is going to take you so I’m just trying to keep an open mind.”

Amurri Martino and the 36 Hours host tied the knot during a Southern-style wedding in October 2011 in Charleston, South Carolina.