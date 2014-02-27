BumpWatch: Eva Amurri Martino Debuts Baby Belly

It's the first time the actress has posed for a photo since exclusively telling PEOPLE she and Kyle Martino are expecting their first child.

Image zoom



Stefanie Keenan/Getty

She’s prints charming!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mom-to-be Eva Amurri Martino was all aglow while cradling her best asset — her barely-there belly! — during an afternoon of pampering compliments of Lancôme and Clarisonic as part of Vanity Fair‘s Campaign Hollywood pre-Oscars events at the Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday.

It’s the first time the actress — who wore Parker’s Selita dress — has posed at an event since exclusively telling PEOPLE she and Kyle Martino are expecting their first child.

“Having a family has always been a priority for us both and we couldn’t be happier!” the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

But Amurri Martino, 28, and her husband, a former soccer star turned analyst and commentator, aren’t the only ones excited for the upcoming arrival.



“Ecstatic ’bout the new addition to our tribe,” future grandmother Susan Sarandon Tweeted following her daughter‘s pregnancy announcement.

Next up for Amurri Martino? Filming ABC’s comedy pilot The Winklers, starring Henry Winkler.