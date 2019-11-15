Everything Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Has Said About Marriage and Parenting with Kyle Martino

Image zoom Kyle (R) and Eva Amurri Martino Michael Buckner/Getty

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino — who are expecting their third child together and announced their split Friday morning — have been open about their ups and downs in marriage and parenting.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the blogger, actress and daughter of Susan Sarandon credited her husband with helping her get through darker points in her life after “a six month long battle with PTSD, PPD and PPA” following their now-3-year-old son Major James‘ scary skull-cracking incident.

“I shared with my husband that our children deserved somebody better than me … that their lives would be so much better if they didn’t have me as their mom,” Amurri Martino, 34, wrote on Instagram in October.

“To this day, I’m so thankful I shared those words with him that day, since they gave him the fear and clarity he needed to get me in to treatment,” she added.



Amurri Martino has blogged both on her own website, Happily Eva After, and for PEOPLE about parenting challenges aside from Major’s head injury, including now-5-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae‘s woes over back-to-school time, combating mom guilt over Marlowe’s first fall, getting pregnant with Major after a miscarriage and more.

Following Marlowe’s birth, the Saved! star wrote about how her sex life with Martino had changed since they became parents, recalling the “insecure and strange feelings” that led her to be “so worried about what I thought it meant about me and our marriage.”

“Finally it was nine weeks postpartum and I thought my husband was going to spontaneously combust,” she joked about when they started having sex again. “I will give Kyle a lot of credit — he never put pressure on me in any way — but a wife is a wife and I knew the signs. It was killing him.” (Admittedly, it was “terrible” the first time, she said.)

“A year now doesn’t seem so long,” Amurri Martino added of the timeline when they started to feel “completely back to our old (great) ways” in terms of sex. “When you become a parent, that time kind of flies by, and I wish that I hadn’t put so much pressure on myself and on us to be back to our normal sex life right away. I wish I hadn’t worried so much about what was expected and had focused more on how both of us were feeling at the time.”



Amurri Martino has also been open about the parenting challenges she and her NBC Sports analyst husband have faced together since they tied the knot in October 2011 and went on to welcome their daughter and son — namely, that she felt she was shouldering the majority of the work for a long time.

After revealing their pregnancy news and baby on the way’s sex in September, the third-time mom-to-be shared on her blog that “one of the biggest things” she and her husband “have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting,” saying Martino “was involved the bare minimum in helping me with the kids” for years, “even though I was working full time.”

“A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department,” she said, admitting, “I was frustrated and resentful, and quite honestly, exhausted.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship,” Amurri Martino added.



The soon-to-be parents of three (who announced their third child, a son, on the way in September) revealed the news of their split on Friday morning, sharing a family photo with son Major and daughter Marlowe.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on Martino and Amurri Martino’s identical Instagram posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” the pair added, concluding with, “All the love, Eva & Kyle.”