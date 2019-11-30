Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino Spend Thanksgiving Together Amid Split

Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino are spending Thanksgiving together in Connecticut almost two weeks after announcing their split.

“We pretty much had the Thanksgiving from Hell (Tummy bug extraordinaire 🤮) but the best day today. All five of us!” the mom-to-be, 34, captioned a family selfie on Instagram Friday.

Amid their separation, their children appear to be splitting up Christmas decorations. “The tree is decorated and the kids even picked out which half of the ornaments are going to their tree at Daddy’s house. Feeling lots of modern love this holiday season,” she shared, along with the hashtag #DoLoveYourWay.

The pair, who are expecting their third child together, share son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5. They announced they had “made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple” on Nov. 15.

Also during the holiday celebration, the actress — who is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon — quoted her daughter on Instagram Story, writing, “We had a great holiday with Dad!” However, the pregnant star also referenced the pair’s split when they were in close quarters together. “@kylemartino is still trying to torture me even in divorce,” she joked.

Amurri Martino and Martino have remained on good terms amid their split. As the NBC Sports analyst, 38, announced he was moving out last week, the actress posted a photo of herself wearing a sentimental ring, which she received from her husband in October.

“Def rocking this gorgeous friendship ring Kyle gave me on our anniversary this year to commemorate our 8 year marriage,” she wrote alongside the smiling snap, before reflecting on how difficult their split has been.

“It really doesn’t matter how good of friends you are and how ‘right’ the decision is — there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as newly single mom of almost 3 kids,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days.”

Amurri Martino added, “Trying to hold it together for my precious kiddos who mean the world to us and deserve the best and healthiest life possible. They are my North Star.”

Martino had previously documented his move on Instagram, sharing a photo of Amurri Martino cuddled together with their kids. “Move out day. Couldn’t have asked for a better send-off crew,” he captioned his Instagram post. “I love you guys so much and will always be your dad in our beautiful family.”

The pair revealed the news of their split alongside a family photo with their kids on Nov. 15.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” the pair continued. “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship.”

Amurri Martino has been honest about the challenges she and her NBC Sports analyst husband have faced as a couple over the years.

After revealing their pregnancy news and baby on the way’s sex in September, she shared on her blog Happily Eva After that “one of the biggest things” she and her husband “have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting,” saying Martino “was involved the bare minimum in helping me with the kids” for years, “even though I was working full time.”

“It took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department,” Amurri Martino said at the time. “We’ve come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship.”