Kyle Martino Shares Photo of Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino and Kids as He Moves Out After Split

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino are moving on — and out.

On Monday, Martino, 38, shared a photo of Amurri Martino cuddled together with their two children: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.

“Move out day. Couldn’t have asked for a better send-off crew,” the father captioned his Instagram post. “I love you guys so much and will always be your dad in our beautiful family. See you tomorrow 😘”

The photo comes just after the couple announced their split on Friday morning. Martino and Amurri Martino, who is pregnant with their third child, revealed the news of their split alongside a family photo with their kids.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” the couple, who recently celebrated 8 years of marriage, continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” they concluded.

Despite splitting, the parents are on good terms — not only indicated in Martino’s recent photo but also in Instagram Stories shared by the two on Friday night, just a few hours after announcing their split.

Amurri Martino and Martino both documented the family outing to a Disney on Ice show in Brooklyn, New York, on their Instagram Stories. In many of the videos, the pair could be seen smiling alongside their children.

“I love you to infinity and Beyoncé,” Amurri Martino — who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon — wrote alongside one family photo.

“A blurry but a goodie,” she continued, adding that they are “forever a family.”

Another image showed the parents posing together with their beverages of choice for the evening. “His: a beer, Hers: a snow cone,” she wrote alongside the playful snap.

Earlier in the day, the actress also posted a smiling photo with just Martino, writing, “I have an office buddy today.”

Amurri Martino, 34, has been open about the challenges she and her NBC Sports analyst husband have faced as a couple since they tied the knot in October 2011 and went on to welcome their daughter and son.

After revealing their pregnancy news and baby on the way’s sex in September, the third-time mom-to-be, 34, shared on her blog Happily Eva After that “one of the biggest things” she and her husband “have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting,” saying Martino “was involved the bare minimum in helping me with the kids” for years, “even though I was working full time.”

“A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department,” she said at the time, admitting, “I was frustrated and resentful, and quite honestly, exhausted.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship,” Amurri Martino added.