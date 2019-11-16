Image zoom The Martino family Eva Amurri Martino/Instagram

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino spent Friday night with their children, just hours after announcing their split.

Martino and Amurri Martino, who is pregnant with their third child, documented the family outing to a Disney on Ice show in Brooklyn, New York, on their Instagram Stories. In many of the videos, the pair can be seen smiling alongside their children: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.

“I love you to infinity and Beyoncé,” Amurri Martino, 34, — who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon — wrote alongside one family photo.

“A blurry but a goodie,” she continued, adding that they were “forever a family.”

Another image showed Amurri Martino and Martino, 38, posing together with their beverages of choice for the evening. “His: a beer, Hers: a snow cone,” she wrote alongside the playful snap.

Earlier in the day, the actress also posted a smiling photo with just Martino, writing, “I have an office buddy today.”

Martino and Amurri Martino announced the news of their split on Friday morning alongside a family photo with their two kids.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” the pair added.

Amurri Martino has been open about the challenges she and her NBC Sports analyst husband have faced as a couple since they tied the knot in October 2011.

After revealing their pregnancy news and baby on the way’s sex in September, the third-time mom-to-be shared on her blog Happily Eva After that “one of the biggest things” she and her husband “have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting,” she said, adding that Martino “was involved the bare minimum in helping me with the kids” for years, “even though I was working full time.”

“A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department,” she said, admitting, “I was frustrated and resentful, and quite honestly, exhausted.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship,” she added.

The pair celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last month.

“Thanks for being able to see the funny side of the craziness of sharing a life with me,” Martino captioned a snapshot of his wife laughing on their wedding day. “Through all the ups and downs you’ve stayed a rock for us all. Thank you for that. 8 years ago I decided to walk across a room, that day saved my life. Happy anniversary babe, I love you.”

“Eight Years Of Marriage ❤️,” Amurri Martino wrote in her post, sharing a photo of the two dancing, with Martino kissing her forehead. “Thank you for going through the good, the bad, and the ugly by my side. Thank you for the 3 best gifts I could ever ask for 👱🏼‍♀️👦🏻👶🏼I love you! @kylemartino.”