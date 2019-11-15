Image zoom The Martino family Julia D'Agostino

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino are going their separate ways — but they’re committed to being the best co-parenting team for their children.

Both Martino and Amurri Martino (who is pregnant with their third child, a son) announced the news on Friday morning, sharing a family photo with their two kids: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” the pair added, concluding with, “All the love, Eva & Kyle.”

Image zoom Kyle (R) and Eva Amurri Martino in 2015 Michael Buckner/Getty

Amurri Martino — who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon — has been open about the challenges she and her NBC Sports analyst husband have faced as a couple since they tied the knot in October 2011 and went on to welcome their daughter and son.

After revealing their pregnancy news and baby on the way’s sex in September, the third-time mom-to-be, 34, shared on her blog Happily Eva After that “one of the biggest things” she and her husband “have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting,” saying Martino, 38, “was involved the bare minimum in helping me with the kids” for years, “even though I was working full time.”

“A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page and work through how our own backgrounds lead to a lot of clashes in this department,” she said, admitting, “I was frustrated and resentful, and quite honestly, exhausted.”

“We’ve come a long way, but we still continue to work on this dynamic in our relationship,” Amurri Martino added.

Image zoom The Martino family

Amurri Martino announced her pregnancy on Sept. 8 — sharing the news in a surprise video featuring her husband and kids — and, one week later, revealed the baby on the way is a boy.

And although the experience of Martino floating the idea of a third baby by her made her feel “touched, terrified and emotional all at the same time,” the star “wasn’t convinced” and went back and forth about the idea until she decided to let fate step in and make the decision for them.

“Before we left for Italy in June, I told Kyle I was ready to ‘open the door’ to a third child and see what happened (no intense ‘trying’) but that if I wasn’t pregnant by the end of the winter Holiday season, we would move forward with closing the door for good,” Amurri Martino wrote in the same blog post.

“We left on our trip … and I got pregnant immediately,” she continued. “I have never gotten pregnant that easily or that fast ever — and to be honest, it was exactly the sign I needed that this child was always meant to be a part of our family.”

Image zoom Eva Amurri Martino and her kids Julia Dags

The spouses recently celebrated their eight wedding anniversary, where they posted sweet tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Thanks for being able to see the funny side of the craziness of sharing a life with me,” Martino captioned a snapshot of his wife laughing on their wedding day.

“Through all the ups and downs you’ve stayed a rock for us all,” he added. “Thank you for that. 8 years ago I decided to walk across a room, that day saved my life. Happy anniversary babe, I love you.”

“Eight Years Of Marriage ❤️,” Amurri Martino wrote in her post, sharing a photo of the two dancing, with Martino kissing her forehead. “Thank you for going through the good, the bad, and the ugly by my side. Thank you for the 3 best gifts I could ever ask for 👱🏼‍♀️👦🏻👶🏼I love you! @kylemartino“