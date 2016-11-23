Eva Amurri Martino blogs about her kids' new digs: the mermaid-inspired room for her daughter Marlowe and newborn son Major's jungle-worthy nursery

Eva Amurri Martino is a mom of two!

The actress, who has followed in her mother Susan Sarandon‘s footsteps, is best known for her roles in Saved and on Californication, and she has guest-starred on The Mindy Project and New Girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two years after tying the knot in Charleston, South Carolina, Amurri Martino and her husband, sports commentator and 36 Hours host Kyle Martino, announced they were expecting their first child: a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their now 2-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae in August 2014 and on Oct. 19, their second child, son Major James, was born.

Amurri Martino, 31, runs a lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After, where she shares her adventures in motherhood, among other topics. You can also find her on Instagram and Twitter @thehappilyeva.

Image zoom

Sooo … not to pick favorites, BUT the kids’ rooms are my favorite rooms in the entire house! I had an absolute blast designing both Marlowe and Major’s rooms, and I’m so excited to share Major’s nursery with you all today!

As soon as we found out we were having a boy, I got super pumped about the nursery. I knew immediately that I wanted to put a space together that was cool, graphic, bold and NOT blue.

I find that you end up with so much blue stuff whenever you have a boy that I wanted to work against that for his living space. I also wanted it to feel like a space that wasn’t too babyish and would allow him room to grow into it.

Image zoom

Image zoom

The room itself is really small (by far the smallest bedroom), so I focused a lot on maximizing the design impact to get the most out of a small space. I started with this AMAZING Flat Vernacular wallpaper (I saw it and fell head over heels) and the kelly green crib, which injected the room with a ton of energy and allowed me to mix in lots of black and white prints without it looking too crazy.

When we inherited the room, it was carpeted — and I was a little scared about what may lie underneath. I wanted hardwood throughout the house, but I didn’t know what we would be working with. When our contractor pulled up the carpet, there was gorgeous hardwood under there! We refinished the wood to match the rest of the house, but boy was that a lucky break!

I also made sure to choose organic bedding and changing-pad covers — and a totally organic, chemical-free Naturepedic mattress (I’ve used their mattresses from day one with my babes) so that I have peace of mind that his environment is healthy for him. I got the mattress from Sprout San Francisco, a natural and organic children’s boutique in N.Y.C., Chicago and the Bay Area. I love spending time with Major in his fun nursery, and I can’t wait to see how it transforms over the years as he grows older.

Image zoom Credit: Eva Amurri Martino/Happily Eva After

Welcome to my mermaid-obsessed toddler’s mermaid-inspired bedroom! Haha!

Before we moved, I asked Marlowe what she wanted her room to be like in our new house. She had a very quick answer: “Mermaids. And fishies, and whales, and oceans and mermaids.”

She may have been actually watching The Little Mermaid at the time of our conversation, and clutching one of her (several) mermaid dolls. Needless to say, I was not shocked.

Image zoom Credit: Eva Amurri Martino/Happily Eva After

But how to interpret this theme, without it being … well, THEMEY. Mermaidy, but without being hit over the head with them. Ya feel me? I wanted Marlowe to have everything she loves in her living space while also making it a cool and modern room that she could grow into. The room is sort of an awkward shape, and I had a bit of a blank at first as to how to utilize the wonky corner of the room. Such a fun design challenge!

Since Marlowe loves reading so much, I was finally inspired to create a cozy little “Under the Sea” reading nook for her to snuggle up in. We all love the space, and gather in there as a family every single night before bed!

Image zoom

Eva Amurri Martino’s Blog: My Son Major James’ Home Birth Story

Eva Amurri Martino’s Blog: Growing from Three to Four

Eva Amurri Martino’s Blog: Pregnancy After Miscarriage – Fighting the Fear of Loss with Love

The room, when I inherited it, was pretty simple, and a nice size. I refinished the floors, and painted it a bright white to create a nice blank slate. The room gets so much gorgeous natural light that I knew I could have a great time playing with colors.

Image zoom Credit: Eva Amurri Martino/Happily Eva After

Image zoom

I stuck to ocean tones, with accents of magenta and lavender — and lots of fun patterns and textures, of course! The room turned out to be one of my favorites in the whole house (her little brother’s nursery is my other fave!), and I’m so thrilled to share it with you today!