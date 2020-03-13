Eva Amurri and Estranged Husband Kyle Martino Welcome Son Mateo: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Image zoom Kyle Martino (L) and Eva Amurri with daughter Marlowe and son Major Julia D'Agostino

Eva Amurri is officially a mom of three!

The actress, 34, and her estranged husband, NBC sports analyst and former athlete Kyle Martino, welcomed their third child — a son named Mateo Antoni Martino — on Friday, according to a newsletter for her lifestyle website Happily Eva After.

Mateo joins big brother Major James, 3, and big sister Marlowe Mae, 5½.

“Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino,” Amurri wrote in the newsletter. “He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long.”

“Our hearts are so full!” she added. “Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”

Image zoom Kyle Martino (R) and Eva Amurri with daughter Marlowe and son Major Courtesy Eva Amurri Martino

RELATED: Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino’s Up and Downs, from a Southern Wedding to a Split While Expecting

Amurri and Martino announced her pregnancy in September, about two months before revealing they had split after eight years of marriage. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they wrote in identical Instagram posts.

Both have been open about the challenges of co-parenting and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together amid the split, making it clear that their focus is on their children — but it hasn’t always been easy.

“Kyle had the kids for the first time at his apartment right around the holidays,” Amurri wrote on her blog Happily Eva After in January. “It was extremely emotional for me to drop them off — not because they hadn’t spent time with just him before (they had, of course), but because it seemed like such a big milestone in the life of our divorce.”

“That first weekend ‘away’ from me felt so big to me — sad and strange,” she added. “Kyle was really kind about it and helped me through — sending me photos and videos of the kids nonstop. I sobbed in the car on the drive home, and texted some girlfriends some very dramatic things about my heart being left behind in Brooklyn.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Eva Amurri with daughter Marlowe (L) and son Major Eva Amurri/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Amurri Martino Opens Up About Depression After Son’s Traumatic Injury

Amurri — who is the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon — recently posted about her planned home birth on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Marlowe hugging, writing that “this moment in my life is a little scary in some ways, awaiting an experience that I’ve had before but that I’m doing in a very different way this time around.”

“Today, the kids spent the morning doing a Sibling-centric homebirth class at our house to prepare them for the birth of their little brother,” the lifestyle blogger continued in the caption on her Feb. 8 post. “It was so beautiful and interesting to watch them learn and make sense of this big, important event that is happening so soon … and to really engage and get so invested in the process.”

In early March, the Saved! actress wrote on her blog that Martino wouldn’t be in the room when their son was born, saying she it “wasn’t going to feel right,” as their “intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple.”

“To really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” Amurri said in part, adding that she’d instead be surrounded by “my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman) and some incredible girlfriends,” plus her kids.

Image zoom Eva Amurri with daughter Marlowe (L) and son Major Julia Dags

RELATED: Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Feeling “Overwhelmed” amid Divorce, Potential Gestational Diabetes

Amurri previously shared in a September post on her blog that “the idea of more than two [kids] always seemed completely overwhelming to me, especially during the times where Kyle and I were in pretty intensive therapy together,” since she “shouldered a lot of the child-rearing in the early years with the kids.”

“One of the things Kyle was telling me at dinner was how much he wanted to ‘redo’ those years that he missed with our other two kids, and how much more he wanted to be there for me with a third child,” she recalled of a poignant meal the two had before she got pregnant. “I was really moved by this point, since there were parts about Major’s babyhood that I also really felt that I ‘missed’ due to my PPD and PTSD.”

And she “fully believed” her family was complete before Martino brought up having a third baby. So when they decided to start trying and “immediately” got pregnant, “it was exactly the sign I needed that this child was always meant to be a part of our family,” the now mother of three wrote.

“There is one thing that my journey to motherhood has taught me for sure, though, which is that you are given the children you were always meant to have … exactly when you are meant to have them,” Amurri continued. “I realized that I was thinking about it so much that I was forgetting the most important thing: It isn’t up to me!”