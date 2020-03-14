Eva Amurri Shares Family Photo with Ex Kyle Martino After Son’s Birth: ‘We Are All so in Love’

Image zoom Kyle Martino, Eva Amurri and family Eva Amurri/Instagram

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino are celebrating the arrival of their third child.

The actress, 34, and her estranged husband welcomed son Mateo Antoni Martino on Friday, and although Martino wasn’t physically present during their child’s birth, afterwards they spent some quality time together as a family.

“Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home,” Amurri wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a trio of photos that showed her and Martino in bed with their newborn as well as his big brother Major James, 3, and sister Marlowe Mae, 5½.

Amurri went on to share that their son’s birth was “bright, fast & beautiful” and that the whole family was over the moon about its newest addition.

“We are all SO in love,” she added. “Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7lbs 11oz, 21inches.”

In his own celebratory post, Martino wrote: “Our family has grown!! It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world. Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Amurri first announced that she and the NBC sports analyst and former athlete had welcomed Mateo in a newsletter for her lifestyle website Happily Eva After.

“Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino,” she wrote in the newsletter. “He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long.”

“Our hearts are so full!” she added. “Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”

Amurri and Martino announced her pregnancy in September, about two months before revealing their decision to split after eight years of marriage.

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” they wrote in identical Instagram posts at the time.

Since then, both have been open about the challenges of co-parenting while also frequently coming together for the holidays — with Martino even penning a sweet tribute to Amurri for Valentine’s Day.

“I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Amurri and their children.

Shortly before their son’s birth, the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon wrote a blog post about why having Martino in the room when their son was born “wasn’t going to feel right,” explaining that their “intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple.”

“To really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” Amurri said, noting that while he wouldn’t be present for the actual birth, Martino would get a chance to “meet his son directly after he’s born” — a decision they “both feel good about.”

Amurri previously wrote in a September blog post that while “the idea of more than two [kids]” had “always seemed completely overwhelming to me,” everything happens for a reason.

She went on to explain that when they decided to start trying and “immediately” got pregnant, “it was exactly the sign I needed that this child was always meant to be a part of our family.”

“There is one thing that my journey to motherhood has taught me for sure, though, which is that you are given the children you were always meant to have … exactly when you are meant to have them,” Amurri continued.