Eva Amurri and Ex 'Jammed a Year of Therapy into a Few Weeks' of Social Distancing as a Family

With a newborn and two young children to look after, it hasn’t been smooth sailing 24/7 for Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino, who are “unconventionally isolating” together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis — but they’re making it work.

Amurri, 35, joined Otherland co-founder and CEO Abigail Cook Stone for an Instagram Live session on Monday, where she opened up about how ex-husband Martino is staying on her Westport, Connecticut, property for the sake of their three children: sons Mateo Antoni, 5 weeks, and Major James, 3½, plus daughter Marlowe Mae, 5½.

“It’s been really interesting. He actually said in an [Instagram] Live for work not that long ago that we sort of jammed a year of therapy into a few weeks of self-isolation because we had to really get on the same page,” she said. “So many times we’ve come up against some conflicts, as you would imagine, and had to work through them.”

Martino, 39, generally lives in New York City, but has been staying in Amurri’s studio on her property, which she explained is fully equipped with a kitchen and the like. And it has been “working well” so far.

“It was either he isolates on his own and doesn’t see the kids for who knows how long or we isolate together. It was an obvious choice for the kids’ sake and his sake,” said the lifestyle blogger. “It’s been great, surprisingly. It’s obviously had its moments.”

As for the former couple’s “amicable” divorce this past February, Amurri said that they mediated it on their own, adding, “We’ve just been building off of that and it’s working thus far.”

Amurri confirmed to PEOPLE last month that she and Martino were legally single when they welcomed Mateo on March 13, revealing that they had finalized their divorce a month and a half earlier. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the finalization occurred on Feb. 4.

Although Martino was not physically in the room for Mateo’s birth, since then, the parents of three have shared updates on social media about their time together as a family during their son’s first few weeks.

In two posts to Martino’s Instagram Story last month, the NBC Sports analyst was seen holding his newborn close as little Mateo looked around with wide, seemingly curious eyes. Atop one image, Martino added a banner-style GIF that read, “All you need is love.”

Meanwhile, Amurri shared a snapshot of herself and daughter Marlowe snuggling in bed with baby Mateo, as well as a video of the family’s newest addition dressed in dinosaur-print pajamas. The daughter of Susan Sarandon captioned the latter footage, “Happy Due Date, baby boy!”

Amurri recently shared the story of Mateo’s home birth on her blog, describing how the hours following his arrival “were incredible and unforgettable.” The time included the newborn doing skin-to-skin with Martino and Marlowe and the family eating Mateo’s birthday cake together.

“Mateo’s birth taught me to trust myself and my community, to lean in to my tribe and to surrender to the unknown. It showed me that I have love in so many places, and that even the most delicate and heartbreaking of changes can still bring about the most beautiful futures,” she wrote.

“I have an unconventional family, for sure, but one I am so grateful for,” Amurri continued in her blog post. “One that is rooted in deep love and courage. I hope to continue in that sentiment down this motherhood journey as a Mama of three, and to continue to let Mateo teach me whatever lessons he brings with him.”

