"This time Marlowe didn't need dad's help, she kicked out her own [tooth]," proud papa Kyle Martino wrote on Instagram Wednesday

Exes Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino Reunite as Daughter Marlowe, 6, 'Kicks Out Her Own Tooth'

Marlowe Mae might have a soccer — or dentistry — career in her future!

The 6-year-old daughter of Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino recently took matters into her own hands (or rather, feet) to extract her latest loose tooth, taking a leaf directly out of her dad's book of athleticism.

In the sweet video shared to Martino's Instagram feed on Wednesday, the former pro soccer player, 39, encourages his daughter from behind the camera as his ex Amurri, 35, holds Marlowe's hand.

The little girl looks visibly terrified as she stands in front of a soccer ball, which is tied to a string looped around her loose tooth at the other end.

"All right, Marlowe Mae's gonna kick out her own tooth," Martino says, going on to address his daughter, "Kick it as hard as you can."

"Hard, hard, hard as you can," Amurri tells Marlowe.

After one last hesitant glance at the camera — and before a little more hyping up from Dad, who says she's about to "score a goal" and counts down for her — Marlowe bravely kicks the ball with all her might.

"Wooo, I heard it! It came out!" Martino says, before his daughter shows off the gap in her mouth and screams, "Yay!", jumping up and down with excitement.

"Tooth Kick," Martino wrote in the caption. "This time Marlowe didn't need dad's help, she kicked out her own 🦷 #BallerLife."

On his Instagram Story, Martino posted videos of himself and Marlowe goofing around with funny filters. Amurri documented the sweet moment as well, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo sitting on the floor together, engrossed in his phone.

The exes also came together in October to celebrate Major's fourth birthday with a Polar Express-themed party. Alongside a note, the Happily Eva After blogger shared a sweet family photo of the former couple with their three kids.