Eva Amurri and Fiancé Ian Hock Recreate Their Paris Engagement for Her Kids: 'It Was So Dreamy'

Eva Amurri got to relive one of the happiest moments in her life with her three kids.

Sharing the sweet family moment on Instagram, the actress, 37, explained what led her and fiancé Ian Hock to reenact their Parisian engagement for her little ones — sons Mateo, 2, and Major, 6, and daughter Marlowe, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband and former pro soccer player Kyle Martino.

"Our Engagement For The Kids 😭❤️‍🔥🎉 For weeks leading up to our trip to Paris, the two big kids kept on asking me if I thought Ian would propose in Paris," Amurri — who is also a blogger and the creator of the Happily Eva After collection — explained in the caption.

"Marlowe, especially, has been asking us to get married for over a year, and she told me, 'I think it's gonna happen in Paris, mom!!! You have to call me if he gives you the ring!!!' 🥹," she recalled.

Amurri — daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri — said that after Hock popped the question, they called the kids who were "SO excited" about the news.

"They wanted to know all the details. We told time we'd redo it for them when they came home," she wrote.

In the video, captions explain that Amurri is showing the kids photos of the garden in Paris where the proposal took place.

Eva Amurri/instagram

Mateo and Marlowe sit behind the couple on a little couch as Hock drops to his knee.

The two climb on them as Amurri says yes and they kiss, with Major jumping in just before the video ends.

"This morning, we relived our engagement all over again, with our three favorite people, and it was so dreamy. This engagement isn't just ours, but theirs as well," she concluded her caption. "Feeling so grateful for this love ❤️."