Pregnant Eva Amurri Says Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in Delivery Room for Their Child's Birth

Eva Amurri is staying true to herself.

Opening up on her blog about how she’s preparing for the birth of her third child with Kyle Martino, Amurri — who is over 37 weeks pregnant now — explained that having her estranged husband in the room with her “wasn’t going to feel right.”

“Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” she wrote.

The lifestyle blogger, 34, and the NBC Sports analyst, 38, announced their split in November 2019. Two months earlier, they shared the happy news that they’re expecting their third child.

This time around, Amurri wants to surround herself with feminine energy.

“I’ve realized that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me. I’ve elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends – who are all Mamas as well,” she said, adding that her son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5, will also be present.

“I’m excited for them to witness the miracle of birth for the first time, and to hopefully take that experience with them forever as they grow into adults as well,” she wrote.

Although he won’t be present for the actual birth, Amurri said Martino will “meet his son directly after he’s born” — a decision they “both feel good about.”

“Not having a partnership present at this birth feels totally different! It’s been taking a lot of intentional thought and work on myself as I near the birth experience to get out of my own fears and to focus on the power I have felt during this pregnancy,” she continued. “Knowing EXACTLY how challenging birth is doesn’t help those fears either.“

“I wish I could go back to the blissful ignorance of my first delivery when I really didn’t know how challenging birth was yet – and I didn’t know what to expect around each corner. I’m really hoping I can lean into the comforts of my experience as a seasoned birthing mama in the next couple of weeks, instead of allowing it to intimidate me,” Amurri added.

Since their separation, the exes have frequently come together for holidays — and last month, Martino even shared a touching tribute to his estranged pregnant wife in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentines Day Mama!! 💗,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of Amurri with their children. “I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children.”

“Today helps remind us that there is a place in our heart meant for another, and it’s the place in our heart still meant for each other that makes that feel right,” continued the soon-to-be father of three. “I will always carry your heart, carry it in my heart. Love you Mama.”

In her own message of gratitude, Amurri commented on the post, sharing that she has “so much love” for her “baby daddy.”

“Can’t wait to have another little one to both love on!” she added.

The lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon also shared Martino’s post to her Instagram Story. “Sweetest sentiment from @kylemartino,” she wrote.”I feel so lucky that we get to continue to grow together for many years to come. Even if it’s in a different way.”