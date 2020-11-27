Eva Amurri and Ex Kyle Martino Spend Thanksgiving as a Family with Their 3 Kids

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in February, often come together for the sake of their children

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino are thankful for family.

On Thursday, the exes got together with their three little ones — sons Mateo Antoni, 7 months, and Major James, 4, plus daughter Marlowe Mae, 6 — to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

On his Instagram Story, Martino, 39, posted videos of himself and Marlowe goofing around with funny filters.

Amurri, 35, also documented the sweet moment, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo sitting on the floor together, engrossed in his phone.

The exes also came together last month to celebrate Major's fourth birthday with a Polar Express-themed party. Alongside a note, Amurri shared a sweet family photo of the former couple with their three kids.

"Tomorrow is his actual birthday, but today we celebrated our sweet, sincere, and train-obsessed Major James turning F O U R with a little outdoor family party!" she wrote on Instagram. "He wanted a Polar Express celebration and boy did he get one 🤩🚂🥰❤️ Watching him so happy was a gift in itself."

The recent reunions are not unusual for the two since their divorce earlier this year. Amurri, an actress and lifestyle blogger, previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Martino, a sports analyst and former professional soccer player, were legally single when they welcomed Mateo on March 13, revealing that they had finalized their divorce a month and a half earlier after deciding to split last year.

Since then, both have been candid with their fans about their new relationship as co-parents, and especially about how it was affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (At the onset of the pandemic, Martino was staying in Amurri's studio on her Westport, Connecticut, property so they could social distance together as a family despite being separated.)

In August, Martino told his fans on Instagram that he and Amurri had "never been happier" because they had "found 'our way.'" He added, "Our kids now see a genuine version of parents who love them, love each other & most importantly love themselves. So in these challenging times I only offer this simple suggestion: Find you, and be it."

The Saved! actress also shared the following month that the pair was working on getting Martino's house set up so that he could finally take Mateo on the weekends with Marlowe and Major.

"The plan is that [Mateo] will be going soon for the weekends with Dad, but isn't going yet," Amurri wrote on her Happily Eva After blog. "Kyle and I have decided to keep checking in with one another to see when we both feel ready for that — and we are gearing up to start in the next month or so."