Eva Amurri says it's important to be flexible with co-parenting and "agree together on what works for everyone involved [rather] than to suffer through it"

Eva Amurri Says She and Ex Kyle Martino Now Have a 'Really Great Rhythm' with Co-Parenting

Eva Amurri is offering a co-parenting update and sharing what she and ex-husband Kyle Martino have learned through their experience.

The pair share three children — daughter Marlowe Mae, 6½, and sons Mateo Antoni, 14 months, and Major James, 4 — and in a Happily Eva After blog post, Amurri, 36, reveals that their "kids have gotten into a great routine going back and forth to Kyle's every other weekend" from Connecticut to New York City.

"They have their routines and systems in place there as well as at my house, and they look forward to their time in the city," the mom of three writes. "When the kids are with Kyle, I usually try to check in with them a couple of times a day."

Amurri explains that flexibility is key to their co-parenting system, something that has "gotten a lot easier as well" over time.

"Kyle and I have now been officially co-parenting for over a year and a half, and so we have progressed to a really great rhythm with it all," she says. "It's important to work towards your own method of co-parenting that works for you. It's ok to loosen the reigns a bit on the 'agreement' that's written in stone if both parents agree that's what's best for the kids. Kids grow and change, and so do their needs! It's more important to agree together on what works for everyone involved than to suffer through it."

The actress adds that co-parenting "is a long journey with lots of ups and downs."

"If your co-parenting situation isn't the smoothest at this moment, don't let it get you down," writes Amurri. "It's possible to grow with a co-parent to a better place in the future, and it's so important to look at the relationship as a lifelong one. Always coming to the table with an open heart, patience, and forgiveness is so important!"

On Instagram, Amurri shared a sweet family photo, writing: "Lifers! 🙌🏻😜🎉🤷‍♀️ Coparenting has ups and downs (obviously), but ultimately if you have children together you are family and that is that! 💙 You can also be lucky enough to have an ex husband who likes to grow a mustache several times a year and gives you photographic ammo for decades to come! 😂😂 In all seriousness, I'm grateful to have @kylemartino as a coparent, and a coparenting update is on the blog today!"

For Martino's 40th birthday in February, Amurri shared a warm message for her ex, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday @kylemartino!!! 🎈🎉 The last decade has taken you on a wild ride with so many hurdles, achievements, and personal growth."

"Watching you grow from up close, and afar, and to see you become an incredible Father to our kids has been such a joy for me. They're so lucky to have you, and I'm so lucky to have our friendship for life," she added. "Wishing you the most amazing year for 4️⃣0️⃣ and an adventurous decade ahead! I bet you feel extra lucky to have eased in to 40 with nearly 10 years of grey hair experience...piece of cake! 🤣🤗💙 "