Eva Amurri Celebrates Son Mateo's 2nd Birthday with Ex-Husband Kyle Martino, Boyfriend Ian Hock
Eva Amurri is celebrating her son Mateo Antoni on his big day!
The birthday boy turned 2 years old on Sunday and the actress shared photos on Instagram from the birthday party she threw with ex-husband Kyle Martino, their two other kids (daughter Marlowe Mae, 7, and Major James, 5) plus Amurri's boyfriend Ian Hock.
The group smiled together next to Mateo's rainbow cake. For the toddler's birthday bash, the family enjoyed an at-home petting zoo with several piglets.
Amurri's post included a video of Mateo smiling and laughing as the pigs climbed on his lap while another clip showed everyone singing happy birthday to him.
"The best day 🎂🎈🎉🐷 !!!!! Buggy Nuggets, you bring the party to every day of our lives," the proud mom wrote.
She also made a separate post in honor of Mateo's birthday, featuring a video montage of her little boy over the years.
"Happy 2nd birthday to our littlest love Mateo! 🥳🎉 My Pisces twin, hilarious, strong-willed, & smart little boy. The joy you bring us is immeasurable. We love you forever and a day 💙💙," Amurri, 37, wrote.
Amurri is often sharing the sweet family dynamic she has with Martino, their children and her boyfriend Hock.
Amurri and Martino announced their split in November 2019 while Amurri was pregnant with their youngest child. In addition to frequently reuniting to spend time with their children, Martino was also supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship with Hock. News of Amurri's relationship with the chef came about a year after she finalized her divorce from Martino.
In June 2021, Amurri shared on her blog that the exes "have progressed to a really great rhythm" as they co-parent their children.
Since, the actress has shared photos on social media of her, Martino, Hock and her kids celebrating special occasions together, including family birthdays, Halloween, and Thanksgiving.