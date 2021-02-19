Eva Amurri Calls Ex-Husband Kyle Martino an 'Incredible' Dad in Sweet 40th Birthday Message

"They're so lucky to have you, and I'm so lucky to have our friendship for life," Eva Amurri wrote alongside a photo of Kyle Martino and their three children

Friendly exes!

Eva Amurri shared a very warm message for ex-husband Kyle Martino while celebrating his 40th birthday Friday.

"Happy Birthday @kylemartino !!! 🎈🎉 The last decade has taken you on a wild ride with so many hurdles, achievements, and personal growth," Amurri, 35, wrote alongside a photo of Martino spending time with their three children — daughter Marlowe Mae, 6, and sons Mateo Antoni, who will turn 1 next month, and Major James, 4.

"Watching you grow from up close, and afar, and to see you become an incredible Father to our kids has been such a joy for me. They're so lucky to have you, and I'm so lucky to have our friendship for life," she added. "Wishing you the most amazing year for 4️⃣0️⃣ and an adventurous decade ahead! I bet you feel extra lucky to have eased in to 40 with nearly 10 years of grey hair experience...piece of cake! 🤣🤗💙 "

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Story, she playfully wrote, "Go wish my Baby Daddy HBD40."

In addition to frequently reuniting to spend time with their children, even celebrating Thanksgiving together last year, Martino has also been supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship with boyfriend Ian Hock.

Shortly after Amurri revealed the happy news last month, Martino left a sweet comment on her Instagram page, writing, "Happy for you mama ❤️" The mother of three replied back with a pair of affectionate emojis.

Amurri opened up about her relationship with the chef in a January post on her blog, Happily Eva After. "I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!" she wrote. "His name is Ian, he's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

News of Amurri's relationship with Hock came about a year after she finalized her divorce from Martino.