Eva Amurri, Boyfriend Ian Hock, Ex-Husband Kyle Martino Enjoy Birthday Party for Daughter Marlowe, 7

"You are the greatest, kid. I love you bigger, deeper and stronger than you will ever know," Eva Amurri wrote to her daughter Marlowe

Eva Amurri is honoring her daughter Marlowe Mae on her big day!

The birthday girl turned 7 years old Monday, but on Sunday, the actress shared photos from the birthday party she enjoyed along with ex-husband Kyle Martino, their two other kids (sons Mateo Antoni, 16 months, and Major James, 4½) plus Amurri's boyfriend Ian Hock. The group smiled together next to the pink candy cake.

"Marlowe's birthday party was TIE DYE FOR! 😜🙌🏻✨🎉 We had the best time water sliding, dance partying, eating cake, and laughing. Not even on and off rain could kill our vibe!" Amurri, 36, captioned a gallery of pictures. "I can't believe tomorrow Marlowe is SEVEN, aaaand we will officially have two new furry members of our family in the mix 🤭🤷‍♀️."

On her Happily Eva After blog, the mom wrote a heartfelt message to her daughter for her birthday.

"Magical Marlowe, this last year has been such a joy with you, and such a strange and funny year, too. The last few months, as we have approached your birthday, I have felt a big shift in you," wrote Amurri. "A maturity, and a great deal more thought behind your actions and what you share with us. I can see and feel you unfurling into your girlhood."

Amurri added, "You're truly my best friend, and I value our time spent together SO much. I always, always learn something from you. Our life is complicated in a lot of ways, and watching you take it all in stride — so lovingly — is deeply inspiring to me."

Amurri said she is "the luckiest Mom" and that "it's been so much fun to really set aside time to laugh together and be goofy."

"Watching you happy, free, and just letting go from your heart…seeing your insides turn to light and emanate out of you…it just makes me so happy. I LOVE that you love to laugh!" she continued. "That will carry you so far in life, and always be there when you need to turn around a challenging moment, day, week, or month. Thank you for reminding me to never take things too seriously that I lose sight of the joy I have just in being."

"You are the greatest, kid," said Amurri. "I love you bigger, deeper, and stronger than you will ever know. It's such an honor to watch you grow up. Here's to 7! The age of reason, with a huge pinch of fun and mischief sprinkled in. Enjoy every minute!"

On his Instagram Story Monday, Martino, 40, wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel."

Amurri and Martino announced their split in November 2019 while Amurri was pregnant with their youngest child. In addition to frequently reuniting to spend time with their children, Martino was also supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship with Hock. News of Amurri's relationship with the chef came about a year after she finalized her divorce from Martino.

In June, Amurri shared on her blog that the exes "have progressed to a really great rhythm" as they co-parent their children.