Eva Amurri Asks If 3 Kids Is 'Hardest Number,' Wonders If It's 'Motherhood's Best Kept Secret'

Eva Amurri is sharing her surprise to learn that many moms believe three kids is the "hardest number" as a parent.

On Thursday, Amurri took to her Instagram Story to ask followers their thoughts after she heard from a few moms that having three kids was "actually harder than four kids." Amurri is a mom of three, sharing sons Mateo Antoni, 2, and Major James, 6, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 8, with ex Kyle Martino.

"Obviously, per my AMA, I'm not adding to my family, but I'm curious to hear your opinions on this," she clarified.

Amurri followed up on her poll on Friday, sharing just a few of the many responses she heard from parents agreeing that having three kids is the most difficult ratio.

"Is this motherhood's best-kept secret slash magic equation?" she questioned.

"I had maybe 200 people answer that question. Ninety percent said that three was the hardest number of kids and they have more. I'm processing this, this is really interesting to me," she told followers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Eva Amurri/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Eva Amurri/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Eva Amurri/Instagram

Amurri shared that the "predominant rationale" she heard from followers was "it has to do with the even number and the kids being able to pair off which led to a lot of calmer, more sustainable dynamics within the parenting structure."

"Also by the time you have four [kids], the older kids kind of fall into taking care of the younger kids, which I also find really interesting," she continued. "I find this extremely interesting because for me the transition to three kids was easier in the beginning than my transition to one to two."

"So when Mateo was a baby that felt easy. However, once he became mobile, it has been wow. Just really intense, having three kids," she shared. "It's interesting because a lot I think about it is this fact they're kind of going in different directions, which is kind also an age gap thing. I'm gonna think about this more."

Amurri and Martino announced their split in November 2019 while Amurri was pregnant with their youngest child. In addition to frequently reuniting to spend time with their children, Martino was also supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship with boyfriend Ian Hock. News of Amurri's relationship with the chef came about a year after she finalized her divorce from Martino.

In June 2021, Amurri shared on her blog that the exes "have progressed to a really great rhythm" as they co-parent their children.

Since, the actress has shared photos on social media of her, Martino, Hock and her kids celebrating special occasions together, including family birthdays, Halloween and Thanksgiving.