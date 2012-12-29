Mini Must-Have: Estela Monteverde's Colorful Doll Carrier

Check out Ali Landry's little girl looking adorable while toting around her doll in an ErgoBaby baby carrier.

After stocking up on stylish finds with mom Ali Landry at The Children’s Place Dec. 5, Estela Ines strolled out toting some precious cargo of her own.

With her LIV Ostrich purse and plush penguin pal in hand, the adorable 5-year-old kept her baby doll cuddled close in a printed pint-size carrier while walking back to the car.

After basking in her cuteness, we couldn’t help but notice that Estela’s babywearing gear looked very familiar.

Turns out she’s rocking the Ergobaby Doll Carrier in Mystic Purple ($25), a mini version of the brand’s grown-up carriers.

And just like the adult collection, they come in four fun colors and can be worn in the front or back.