Alicia Keys Is 'a Natural Mom,' Says Husband Swizz Beatz

"She's just a natural mom," he said. "She even surprised my mom, who wanted to give her tips but was like, 'What tips can I give her?! She's already ahead of the game.'"

Not quite two years into motherhood, Alicia Keys is already a pro.

That’s according to her husband, Swizz Beatz, who told PEOPLE Wednesday at the ESPY Awards that his wife doesn’t need any advice at all about how to be a great mother to their son, 21-month-old Egypt Daoud.

The DJ and rapper, 33, added that he and Keys, 31, do plan on having more kids. “God willing, yes,” he said. “Everything just has to flow.”

Asked if “God willing” might also mean “Alicia willing,” he laughed and said, “That too!”

The couple were married in July 2010, three months before Egypt was born. “We have a lot of fun and we’re very family oriented,” Swizz Beatz says of married life with Keys.

Asked what’s the most surprisingly thing about his new life, he replied: “That you can really be married to your best friend.”