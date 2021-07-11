Tracy Morgan Enjoys Father-Daughter Date with 8-Year-Old Maven at 2021 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Tracy Morgan celebrated his "princess" daughter Maven Sonae, whom he shares with ex Megan Wollover, as she had her 8th birthday earlier this month

Tracy Morgan brought his youngest along for a stylish night out!

The Last O.G. star, 52, and his 8-year-old daughter Maven Sonae walked the red carpet together at the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night in New York City.

Morgan, a presenter for the sports award show and former host, wore an all-black suit and tie, walking with a cane and what appeared to be a foot brace. Maven smiled while showing off her white dress with silver shoes.

Celebrating Maven's birthday earlier this month on July 2, Morgan posted a sweet photo of himself kissing her on the head, writing on Instagram, "May all your dreams and wishes come true. You are my princess. Have good health and joy in abundance my love. Happy Birthday Maven ❤️🌹🙏."

The 30 Rock alum shares Maven with Megan Wollover, from whom he split in July 2020. Morgan told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

A rep for Wollover, 34, added at the time, "This is a private matter for the family. Megan's primary focus remains the best interest of the parties' daughter. She asks that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time."

Morgan is also dad to adult sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid with his ex-wife Sabina.

Morgan had announced his engagement to Wollover on the Emmys red carpet in September 2012, and the couple wed in August 2015.

Their nuptials came 14 months after a horrific highway crash left him fighting for his life. On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan's limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash killed his friend and collaborator, comedian James McNair, 62, and left Morgan wheelchair-bound for five months.